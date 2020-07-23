App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors India expects Sonet to pump new energy in compact SUV space; launch slated for festive season

The company, which is going to unveil the sub-four meter SUV globally on August 7, has released the first official rendering of the new production-ready Sonet.

PTI

Kia Motors India on Thursday said its upcoming model Sonet, to be launched during the festive season this year, will inject new dynamism in the compact SUV segment in the country.

The company, which is going to unveil the sub-four meter SUV globally on August 7, has released the first official rendering of the new production-ready Sonet.

The model, which is slated for launch during the upcoming festive season, aims to set new design benchmarks and inject a new dynamism in the compact SUV segment, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

Close

"With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude…," Kia Motors Corporation Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center Karim Habib said.

As a whole, the automaker believes the new model, with its design and connected features, would appeal to customers in the country, he added.

Kia Motors currently sells two models -- Seltos and Carnival, in the country.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 02:31 pm

tags #Auto Technology #Kia Motors #Kia Sonet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.