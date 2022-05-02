English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Kia India reports 18% increase in vehicle sales in April

    The automaker had dispatched 16,111 units to dealers in April 2021.

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    Kia India on Monday said its sales increased 18 per cent year-on-year to 19,019 units in April.

    The automaker had dispatched 16,111 units to dealers in April 2021.

    Seltos remained the top contributor to Kia’s overall sales with 7,506 units, while Sonet and Carnival contributed 5,404 and 355 units, respectively.

    Launched in mid-February, Carens dispatches stood at 5,754 units.

    "Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average, every month in 2022 and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase battling supply chain woes since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020,” Kia India VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

    Close

    The company has been receiving an overwhelming demand for its vehicles, and it is optimising production consistently to keep the waiting period in check, he added.

    "At Kia India, we believe in evolving ourselves consistently, and hence we are bringing the most hi-tech Kia ever made for our discerning Indian customers. With EV6, we are entering India’s EV space, which has shown great potential,” Brar noted.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Kia India #Technology
    first published: May 2, 2022 03:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.