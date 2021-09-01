MARKET NEWS

English
Kia India launches Seltos X Line trim with price starting at Rs 17.79 lakh

The top of the line X-Line would add more exclusivity to the Seltos badge, the automaker stated.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Kia India on Wednesday said it has launched new trim of its mid-sized SUV Seltos in the country with price starting at Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top of the line X-Line would add more exclusivity to the Seltos badge, the automaker stated.

The model comes with Matte Graphite colour, 18 inch crystal cut alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery among other features.

The Seltos X Line will be available exclusively with the automatic transmissions G1.4 T-GDi 7DCT and D1.5 6AT, Kia India said in a statement.

The petrol X Line 7DCT trim is priced at Rs 17.79 lakh while the diesel X Line 6AT variant is tagged at Rs 18.10 lakh.

Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India.

"With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning,” Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park noted.

With sales of over 2,00,000 units in less than two years and over 40 percent segment share, the Seltos has been one of the top selling vehicles in its segment since its launch.
