Kia India dispatches rise to 15,015 units in June

PTI
July 01, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

Automaker Kia India on Thursday reported a 36 percent increase in dispatches to dealers at 15,015 units in June, compared to 11,050 units in May this year.

The brand sold 8,549; 5,963 and 503 units of the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival, respectively, last month.

“The last few weeks have shown signs of improved customer sentiment, and we continue to be optimistic about the future."

“The brand stays focused on providing the highest level of personalised customer experience and plans to strengthen the digital ecosystem with industry-first initiatives like Digi-connect," Kia India Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

The automaker, however, remains cognizant of the ongoing situation and is reviewing operations week-on-week, evaluating measures to meet the demand for its vehicles, he added.

The automaker noted that the second half of the year looks good for the company as it rides on the healthy performance in the first half of the calendar year.

Between January to June 2021, the brand sold close to 1,00,000 units of vehicles in the domestic market.

The company would continue to digitise its customer experience to redefine the entire mobility ecosystem, and network expansion with futuristic mobility services, it said.

"With the growing interest towards the brand in smaller towns and rural areas, network expansion remains a crucial part of its strategies. Kia has already expanded its network to 300 touchpoints across the country and has robust plans to foray further into Tier-IV and up-country markets to connect with customers even in the remotest parts of India," it added.
