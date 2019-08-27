Kia, Hyundai models to come with portable, integrated e-scooter weighing 7.7kg

Hyundai Motor Group has developed a new prototype, lithium-ion battery-powered electric scooter that can be carried in parts embedded in the vehicle’s body panels.

The Korean group’s idea is to facilitate mobility needs to the driver in case the vehicle has to be parked a further away from its original destination.

Some of Hyundai’s and Kia’s future models will feature this facility. The e-scooter houses a 10.5 Ah lithium battery that can power it for 20kms with a top-speed of more than 20km/h.

“When mounted on a vehicle, the scooter is charged automatically using electricity produced while driving, ensuring that the user can complete their journey seamlessly”, said a statement from the group.

Hyundai’s engineers have added suspension to the front wheel to provide a smoother ride, even on rough surfaces.

DongJin Hyun, the head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Team, said “This is the vehicle-mounted personal scooter which could be featured in future Hyundai Motor Group vehicles. We want to make our customers’ lives as easy and enjoyable as possible. Our personal electric scooter makes first- and last-mile commuting a joy, while helping to reduce congestion and emissions in city centres.”

Weighing around 7.7kg, the scooter is highly portable, when compared to other modern day e-scooters available in the market.

To enhance usability the e-scooter features, there is a digital display that shows battery status and speed; while. During night, it is equipped with two curved front LED headlights and two rear tail lamps.

Looking at the further potential development, the group plans to install a regenerative braking system to increase the scooter’s range by 7 percent.

The Hyundai Motor Group has become very aggressive in India where it also has one of only three regional headquarters in the world. Hyundai has had three launches this year (Venue, Kona and Grand i10 Nios) while the year also saw the debut of Kia in India with the launch of the compact SUV Seltos.

3 months at 289