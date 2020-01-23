Kia Carnival MPV garners over 1,400 bookings in just one day after pre-booking begins

Kia is all set to launch its second offering for the Indian market, the Kia Carnival at the 2020 Auto Expo. Bookings for the MPV had begun just a couple of days back and now Kia has said 1,410 units have been booked on the first day itself.

Pre-bookings for the Kia Carnival had begun on January 21, via a combination of the 256 touch-points and the official Kia website. The MPV is being offered in three trim levels –Premium, Prestige and Limousine. Of this, Kia has also told us that the top-spec, Limousine variant garnered about 64 percent of bookings made.

The Kia Carnival is a premium MPV and stands in a class of its own. The Limousine variant is flush with features such as a dual-panel electric sunroof, power sliding doors, VIP seas with integrated leg rests 10-inch dual touchscreen rear infotainment system, and Kia's UVO connected car tech from the Seltos, among others.

The Carnival will be powered by a BS-VI compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that is able to produce 200 PS of power and 440 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed automatic gearbox will do transmission duties as standard.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, "We are thrilled with the reception that the Kia Carnival has got even before its launch. We attained 1,410 bookings for Kia’s new offering in the Indian market in just one day after we started accepting pre-orders. This heartening response to our first product in this aspirational category is proof of the power of Kia Brand in India.

"It is also clear that there was an unmet demand for a world-class product like the Carnival in India. Our priority now is to make sure our extravagant by design Carnival reaches those who have reposed faith in it and in Kia Motors at the earliest.”