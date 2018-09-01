Kerala floods: Maruti Suzuki August sales dip 2.8%

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car maker, reported a decline in sales for the second consecutive month last month, as floods in Kerala adversely affected demand.

The Delhi-based car maker sold 147,700 units in August in the domestic market as against 152,000 sold in the same month a year ago. Each of the segments barring the mini, mid-size and light commercial vehicle segment reported a decline.

Sales of passenger cars fell 1.4 percent to 114,261 units as compared to 115,897 units. Sales of utility vehicles suffered the most declining by 16.2 percent to 17,971 units as against 21,442 units.

New launches for in-demand products such as Swift and Dzire could not save the company from a slide in the compact segment. Ciaz, the mid-size sedan received a make-over last month. The sedan is the largest selling sedan in its class in India.

Exports too were down 10.4 percent during the reporting month to 10489 units.

Sales during the month were adversely affected due to severe floods in Kerala and heavy rains in other parts of the country, the car maker in a statement.

Car makers are staring at loss of volumes from Kerala for at least 2 months following the devastating floods that claimed nearly 500 lives and rendered several hundreds more homeless.

Kerala is the biggest market among the six southern markets of the south of the country with quarterly volumes of 66,000 units, making up one-fourth of the total volumes from the south.