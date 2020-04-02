Kawasaki unveils track-only Ninja ZX-25R with a fistful of changes

The launch of Kawasaki’s latest bike, the ZX-25R has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, what we do get is a track-only version of the street bike.

The bike gets quite a lot of upgrades from the street bike to make it more track-focused. For starters, the race edition drops lighting elements, mirrors and the number plate from the bike. It now runs on adjustable Showa suspension with more rear-set footpegs and adjustable levers.

There are other customizable components too like the fuel tank, seat unit, airbox. The biggest change, however, is the use of carbon fibre throughout the bike. The under-belly exhaust too has been swapped out for a side-slung aftermarket unit.

The engine is going to be the same 249cc inline-four cylinder we have been hearing about and a recent video of the bike shows the rev limiter hitting close to 17,000 rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. Kawasaki has not put out any official figures yet, but we do expect some really impressive numbers from both the street bike as well as the race edition.

The standard Kawasaki ZX-25R was scheduled for launch in Indonesia on April 4.