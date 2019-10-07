Kawasaki offering up to Rs 85,000 in discounts; dealerships offering even more

Kawasaki dealerships too are offering their own discounts. Anzen Kawasaki, Mumbai is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.71 lakh on the Kawasaki Ninja 1000.
Japanese sports bike manufacturer Kawasaki is offering discounts and benefits up to Rs 85,000 on several of its bikes.
Dealers too are offering their own discounts. Anzen Kawasaki, Mumbai is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.71 lakh on the Kawasaki Ninja 1000. Of course, there are discounts on several other models too.
The Ninja 300 is seeing benefits up to Rs 28,000. Ninja 650: Rs 1.14 lakh, Vulcan 650: Rs 1.34 lakh, Z650: Rs 1.24 lakh, ZX6R: Rs 65,000 and Versys 650: Rs 1.34 lakh.
Even Kawasaki's Bengaluru showroom is offering discounts and benefits ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 65,000. All of these prices are valid for October or till stocks last.Kawasaki is also working on a new 2020 line up. Hopefully, we will get to see the new range debuting at the EICMA 2019 next month. What we do know for sure however, is that there is an all-new supercharged Z1000 coming up. It was teased just last month and should also make its debut at EICMA.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.