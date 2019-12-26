Kawasaki launches BSVI Z900 in India All you need to know

Kawasaki India has officially launched the Z900 in India. Along with a BSVI engine, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has given it a plethora of updates. After making its debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show, the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 is not officially on sale in India

The updated motorcycle gets four riding modes, including sport, road, rain and manual. It also gets a three-level traction control system and two power modes. Other aesthetic updates include an LED headlight and a 10.9cm TFT instrument cluster, along with smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology App. It is also offered in two new colours including Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black.

Kawasaki has also updated the Z900’s engine to BSVI compliance, though it hasn’t affected the power output. The 948cc inline-four engine makes 125 PS of maximum power and 98.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch offered as standard.