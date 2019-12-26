App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kawasaki launches BSVI Z900 in India All you need to know

The updated motorcycle gets four riding modes, including sport, road, rain and manual.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Kawasaki India has officially launched the Z900 in India. Along with a BSVI engine, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has given it a plethora of updates. After making its debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show, the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 is not officially on sale in India

The updated motorcycle gets four riding modes, including sport, road, rain and manual. It also gets a three-level traction control system and two power modes. Other aesthetic updates include an LED headlight and a 10.9cm TFT instrument cluster, along with smartphone connectivity via the Kawasaki Rideology App. It is also offered in two new colours including Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Spark Black and Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black.

Kawasaki has also updated the Z900’s engine to BSVI compliance, though it hasn’t affected the power output. The 948cc inline-four engine makes 125 PS of maximum power and 98.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip and assist clutch offered as standard.

Close
The motorcycle has also carried forward its suspension and braking hardware, though it gets updated Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres. The updated motorcycle has a price range of Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Suzuki GSX-S750, Triumph Street Triple S and the KTM 790 Duke, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Auto #Kawasaki #Technology #trends #Z900

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.