Kawasaki launches 2019 Ninja 650 for Rs 5.49 lakh

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 will soon hit the Indian market starting at Rs 5.49 lakh.

According to a report by NDTV Auto, three new variants — Kawasaki Racing Team, Metallic black and a new Blue Colour model — of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT will be launched in the upcoming months.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT edition is priced at Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director, Kawasaki India, the launch of these four new models in the 650cc engine category will create a niche for affordable bikes in the category, as there is a sustained demand for 650cc Ninja bikes in the country.

Moreover, the affordable price shall drive the sales further up. These factors are likely to help Kawasaki fight competitors such as Honda.

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be available in black and KRT and will get no other cosmetic or technical changes.

Meanwhile, the blue colour variant will be available as a 2018 model year variant.

Moreover, the new design is 19 kgs lighter than the 2016 variant.

In 2017, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 had got a significant upgrade, with styling changes and with lighter overall weight and was available in two colours — KRT and blue. The 2019 Ninja 650 has a sleeker design inspired by Ninja ZX-10r.