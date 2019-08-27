Kawasaki gets blingy with the Gold Standard Ninja ZX-10R in India

Kawasaki’s flagship supersport motorcycle the Ninja ZX-10R just received a blingy update from the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer. The company launched a new color scheme for the motorcycle, which will be sold alongside its previous offerings.

The Ninja ZX-10R now comes with golden accents on its Omen green color, which is sold alongside the Lime Green as well as KRT edition trims. Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. Kawasaki recently updated the Ninja ZX-10R to make it an even potent competitor in its segment. However, the company is offering only a single-seater option in the Indian market.

Kawasaki has stated in its official press release that the features and specification for both the edition remains same and is based on the KRT race machine that has been amassing record after record in the Superbike World Championship. Kawasaki’s litre-class supersport model allows a wide range of riders to experience the thrill of exploring their limits on the circuit.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 998cc 4-cylinder engine which makes 203 PS of maximum power. It is bumped up to 213 PS with RAM air intake. It also gets finger-follower valve actuation technology designed by Kawasaki’s WSBK engineers. A bi-directional quickshifter (KQS) is fitted as standard.