June car sales hit high gear, companies report positive traction in demand

Reopening of showrooms and a low base of the previous year helped the automotive industry double its car and SUV dispatches in June 2021, with an estimated sale of more than 250,000 units.

During the same month last year, around 115,000 units were sold by 15 passenger vehicle manufacturers due to only a partial reopening of showrooms and restricted production activities.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, sold 124,280 PVs during June 2021 as against 51,274 units sold in June 2020.

Sales in the April-June quarter of both FY21 and FY22 have been far from normal owing to COVID-19-related lockdowns and disruptions and hence any comparison would not be very meaningful, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

Hyundai, the country’s second-largest carmaker, nearly doubled its June 2021 sales to 40,496 units as against 21,320 units sold in the same month last year. The Korean auto brand, which launched the Alcazar SUV during the month, witnessed improvement in customer sentiments.

Tata Motors continued with its upward climb recording a growth of 111 percent in retail sales during June 2021. The maker of Nexon and Safari sold 24,110 units in June 2021 as against 11,419 units sold during June 2020.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The PV industry’s sequential growth momentum got adversely impacted in Q1FY22, owing to restrictions imposed across the country to break the chain of COVID transmission even though the industry is likely to record strong growth numbers off a low base on a year-on-year basis”.

“The industry continues to witness uncertainty on account of global semi-conductor shortage and rising commodity prices, while the demand side is on a progressive recovery path. We continue to see strong customer interest in our product offerings, resulting in a strong order book and we aim to fulfil those to the best of our abilities in this supply constrained environment,” Chandra added.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) regained the fourth spot in the PV ranking selling 16,913 units, a growth of 109 percent, compared to 8,075 units sold in the same month last year.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M said, “With the opening up of the market in a phased manner, we are seeing a boost in demand in both urban and rural and we expect the upward trend in demand to continue across all segments and markets.”

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also more than doubled its sales in June 2021, selling 8,801 units as against 3,866 units sold in the same month last year. TKM restarted production only on June 15 after a six-week-long shutdown.

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President at TKM said, “Having resumed production with a 50 percent workforce in June, our immediate goal was to cater to the pending orders. Dispatches began only by the third week of June. We are witnessing good traction due to pent-up demand and thereby leading to good levels of enquiries and new customer orders.”