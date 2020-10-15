172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|jlr-to-launch-electric-jaguar-i-pace-in-india-in-early-2021-5969501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

JLR to launch electric Jaguar I-PACE in India in early 2021

The British luxury carmaker owned by India's Tata Motors also plans to launch plug-in hybrid versions of its vehicles in coming months, including the Land Rover Defender sport-utility vehicle (SUV), JLR India's Rohit Suri said.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to launch its electric Jaguar I-PACE sedan in India early next year, the automaker's country head told Reuters on October 15, as governments across the world push for more clean-energy vehicles.

The British luxury carmaker owned by India's Tata Motors also plans to launch plug-in hybrid versions of its vehicles in coming months, including the Land Rover Defender sport-utility vehicle (SUV), JLR India's Rohit Suri said.

Earlier on Thursday JLR launched the new Defender SUV in India, widening its portfolio as demand recovers gradually in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The launch also comes ahead of major festivals, such as Diwali in November, during which Indians often make large purchases.

Close

"We are cautiously optimistic that the product line-up will accentuate the recovery we are witnessing," Suri said, adding that the I-PACE launch is planned to take place in the first three months of next year.

related news

India has been promoting the use of electric vehicles and plans to offer $4.6 billion in incentives to companies setting up advanced battery manufacturing facilities in the country as part of the effort to boost investment in clean-energy cars.

Tata Group companies including Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals and Tata Power plan to make electric cars and batteries, set up charging stations and build a battery recycling plant.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Auto #India #Jaguar I-PACE sedan #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.