JLR India launches updated petrol Range Rover Sport at Rs 86.71 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India on May 21 launched the latest version of petrol variant of Range Rover Sport in the country, priced at Rs 86.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in S, SE & HSE trim, the new model is powered by a 2.0 litre petrol engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger that delivers a power output of 221 kW and 400 NM of peak torque.

"The success of the Range Rover Sport has been integral in driving demand for the Land Rover portfolio in India. The Model Year 2019 2.0 l petrol derivative should further increase the aspirational value of the flagship model at an attractive and exciting price," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The model comes with various features including three-zone climate control and cabin air ionisation.

JLR sells its vehicles in India through 26 authorised outlets.