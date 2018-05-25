App
May 25, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

JLR India launches petrol variants of Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque

Jaguar Land Rover India today launched petrol engine variants of its popular SUVs, Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque with prices starting at Rs 49.20 lakh and Rs 51.06 lakh, respectively.

PTI

Jaguar Land Rover India today launched petrol engine variants of its popular SUVs, Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque with prices starting at Rs 49.20 lakh and Rs 51.06 lakh, respectively. The new vehicles will be powered by the company's 'Ingenium' 2-litre petrol engine that produces 184 kW of peak power and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.

JLR India President and MD Rohit Suri said, "The Ingenium petrol powertrain has been well accepted in the Range Rover Velar and we are now happy to offer our Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque to customers for the same refined and efficient experience with exceptional performance."

The company further said the model year 2018 Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque feature wi-fi hotspot (with 4G access to up to eight devices), among other features.

