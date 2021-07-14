MARKET NEWS

JLR drives in new Land Rover Discovery in India tagged Rs 88.06 lakh onwards

The model comes with the latest generation of petrol and diesel engines, advanced infotainment system and superior comfort and practicality with seven seat configuration.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
Thierry Bollore took over in September 2020 from Ralf Speth [Image: Reuters]

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has launched updated version of Land Rover Discovery in the country with price starting at Rs 88.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

"The new Discovery, while retaining Land Rover''s legendary breadth of capability, offers renewed levels of refinement, luxury and efficiency which make it the best full-size SUV for the outdoors and adventure-filled journeys with the family," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 59.04 lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 65.30 lakh), Defender 110 (Rs 83.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport ( Rs 91.27 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 2.10 crore).

JLR sells its cars from 24 dealerships across the country.
