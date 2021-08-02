MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

JLR commences bookings of new F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black

The new R-Dynamic Black comes with 50.8 cm five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. It comes in three colours: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@JaguarIndia

Source: Twitter/@JaguarIndia

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said it has commenced bookings for new Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black in India.

The model comes with a 5-litre supercharged V8 engine that delivers a power of 331 kW and a torque of 580 Nm.

"With the introduction of F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black, the perfectly proportioned and extraordinarily beautiful F-TYPE is now more distinctive than ever, giving genuine sports car enthusiasts more reasons to indulge and rejoice," JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The new R-Dynamic Black comes with 50.8 cm five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. It comes in three colours: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 46.64 lakh), XF (Rs 55.67 lakh), F-PACE (Rs 69.99 lakh) I-PACE (Rs 105.9 Lakh) and F-TYPE (Rs 97.97 lakh). All prices are ex-showroom in India.

Close
JLR sells its model range in the country through 28 sales outlets across 24 cities.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #JLR #Technology
first published: Aug 2, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.