JLR commences bookings of new F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black

Source: Twitter/@JaguarIndia

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said it has commenced bookings for new Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black in India.

The model comes with a 5-litre supercharged V8 engine that delivers a power of 331 kW and a torque of 580 Nm.

"With the introduction of F-TYPE R-Dynamic Black, the perfectly proportioned and extraordinarily beautiful F-TYPE is now more distinctive than ever, giving genuine sports car enthusiasts more reasons to indulge and rejoice," JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The new R-Dynamic Black comes with 50.8 cm five split-spoke wheels with gloss black finish. It comes in three colours: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 46.64 lakh), XF (Rs 55.67 lakh), F-PACE (Rs 69.99 lakh) I-PACE (Rs 105.9 Lakh) and F-TYPE (Rs 97.97 lakh). All prices are ex-showroom in India.

JLR sells its model range in the country through 28 sales outlets across 24 cities.