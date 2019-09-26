App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

 Jeep Wrangler PHEV spotted: India launch soon?

The company first announced its plans to build a plug-in hybrid variant of the Wrangler SUV at the LA Auto Show in 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jeep Wrangler’s Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) variant was recently spotted under testing in the company’s US-based test facility. The American automobile manufacturer is expected to launch the PHEV trim in India by 2021.

The company first announced its plans to build a plug-in hybrid variant of the Wrangler SUV at the LA Auto Show in 2018. The company aims to improve the car’s fuel efficiency with the introduction of the PHEV variant. Jeep is also expected to borrow some updated hardware from the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan.

Jeep could pair the 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine in the Wrangler to a 16 kWh battery pack. It will use a 120-volt wall charger to get fully charged in 14 hours. A 240-volt 30A charger will charge the battery fully in approximately two hours. The company has claimed the SUV can go for about 40 km on complete electric power.

The upcoming BSVI emission norms will be implemented in India from April 2020, hence it can be expected that the upcoming Wrangler PHEV will be BSVI-compliant upon launch. However, due to a heavy tax on imports coming in via the completely built-up (CBU) route, it can be expected that the SUV will be priced higher than its current ex-showroom price of Rs 63.94 lakh in India.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 11:32 am

tags #Auto #Jeep #PHEV #Technology #trends #Wrangler

