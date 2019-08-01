Jeep Wrangler launch soon: What's on offer?

A year after Jeep’s iconic offroader Wrangler was spotted under testing, the company has officially announced that it will launch the SUV on August 9.

While this will be the fourth generation of the Wrangler, Jeep has retained its signature boxy design.

The SUV has an approach angle of 44 degrees and a breakover angle of 27.8 degrees. It has a departure angle of 37 degrees, with a ground clearance of 276mm. It also has a water-wading depth of 762mm, which makes it a potent off-roader in diverse conditions.

Jeep has equipped the Wrangler with LED headlamps, bumpers and alloy wheels. It also gets a beefed-up rear bumper, along with LED tail lamps. These subtle changes bring a modern touch to the SUV without detracting from its classic styling.

A 3-litre V6 diesel engine that generates 260PS of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque is expected to drive the Wrangler.

There could be a petrol option, in the form of a 3-litre V6 motor that churns out 285PS and 352Nm. Both the engines are expected to be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while power will be delivered through Jeep’s Command-Trac 4X4 system.

Jeep has also updated the Wrangler’s interiors with its U-Connect 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, round aircon vents and chunky controls for the infotainment and climate control, among other features.