App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeep Wrangler launch soon: What's on offer?

Jeep has equipped the Wrangler with LED headlamps, bumpers and alloy wheels to give it a contemporary touch.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

A year after Jeep’s iconic offroader Wrangler was spotted under testing, the company has officially announced that it will launch the SUV on August 9.

While this will be the fourth generation of the Wrangler, Jeep has retained its signature boxy design.

The SUV has an approach angle of 44 degrees and a breakover angle of 27.8 degrees. It has a departure angle of 37 degrees, with a ground clearance of 276mm. It also has a water-wading depth of 762mm, which makes it a potent off-roader in diverse conditions.

Close

Jeep has equipped the Wrangler with LED headlamps, bumpers and alloy wheels. It also gets a beefed-up rear bumper, along with LED tail lamps. These subtle changes bring a modern touch to the SUV without detracting from its classic styling.

related news

A 3-litre V6 diesel engine that generates 260PS of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque is expected to drive the Wrangler.

There could be a petrol option, in the form of a 3-litre V6 motor that churns out 285PS and 352Nm. Both the engines are expected to be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, while power will be delivered through Jeep’s Command-Trac 4X4 system.

Jeep has also updated the Wrangler’s interiors with its U-Connect 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, round aircon vents and chunky controls for the infotainment and climate control, among other features.

The SUV will be launched in the Indian market on August 9, after which it will be available across all authorized dealerships. The current-gen Wrangler Unlimited commands a price range of Rs 58.74 lakh-67.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The new iteration is expected to sport a higher price tag.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 03:44 pm

tags #Auto #Jeep #Technology #trends #Wrangler

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.