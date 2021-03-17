Jeep Wrangler: Everything you need to know about the new locally-assembled vehicle

The Jeep Wrangler is practically emblematic of what a thoroughbred off-roader should look like. It’s practically written the rulebook on bare-bones off-roading and even local hits like the Mahindra Thar, are unabashedly derivative forms of the legendary Wrangler.

However, despite its macho appeal, domineering form and seemingly limitless off-roading abilities, the Wrangler has always been considered far too expensive to make a dent in the Indian off-roader market.

The current-generation Wrangler, when launched in 2019, came with an ex-showroom price-tag of Rs 63.94 lakh which put it squarely in the premium SUV territory. For this price, customers expected three rows of seating and greater on-road comfort.

Suddenly the Wrangler’s blue-collar appeal seemed to have faded completely because the Mahindra Thar—a thoroughly, if not equally capable off-roader costs a fifth of that price—a fact which matters most to the bog-smashing off-road community in the country. A community that has, thus far, been reluctant to put in big money for the mechanically demanding act of off-roading.

Jeep India has just re-introduced the same four-doored Wrangler Unlimited at a new price of Rs 53.90 lakh (Rs 57.90 lakh for the Rubicon variant). Does a solid Rs 10 lakh drop in its price, improve the Wrangler’s chances of being a sales success?

Related stories Fiat Chrysler recalls 224K Jeeps; air bags may not work

What does it pack?

Good entry and departure angles aren’t hard to find on less expensive off-roaders. Neither is the presence of a transfer case allowing you to toggle between 2H to 4H or 4L. So apart from having weapons-grade axles, what does the slightly cheaper Wrangler offer?

The Wrangler Rubicon is the hardier off-roader of the two variants, with a Rocktrack 4x4 system offering an “Offroad+” mode that can automatically adapt to any type of terrain. This means that throttle, speed, traction and gear response are all modulated to suit the terrain with the flick of a switch.

The Rubicon also packs thick underbody steel skid plates and has ground clearance of 217mm, giving it, according to the brand, water wading capability of 760mm. The less expensive, Unlimited version has a permanent 4x4 system. Both options get the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine making 268hp of power and 400Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Value for Money

The Wrangler competes with the likes of the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. While the Defender costs Rs 79.9 lakh, the G-Wagon costs a whopping Rs 1.62 crore. Keeping this in mind, the Wrangler starts to look very good indeed.

Especially when you consider the fact that the Wrangler is equipped with all the soft-roader bells and whistles you’d want from something with a premium price tag. Ambient LED lights, an 8.3-inch touchscreen, rock solid Tru-Lok limited slip differential and also—removable doors.

Yes, the Defender does offer a more sophisticated electronics package, with a host of cameras aiding wheel articulation, an electronically retractable tow-bar and vastly more configurable driver modes. An argument can be made that the Defender even offers a better on-road driving experience.

But given that it too is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, is the difference significant enough for you to pay nearly Rs 20 lakh over the Wrangler Rubicon? Pound-for-pound, the new Jeep Wrangler (Unlimited and Rubicon) is the coolest SUV in the country, offering considerably more value for money than its chief competitors.

Still, think a Mahindra Thar is all the off-roader you need?