Jeep makes Compass more affordable, adds two variants

Jeep India has added two new trim levels to the Compass lineup. The American automobile manufacturer also introduced an automatic gearbox to the diesel engine to the SUV’s lower-spec Longitude and Limited Plus variants.

Both trim levels share a Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) compliant, two-litre Multijet engine from the top-spec Compass Trailhawk. It makes 170 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. It sends power to all four wheels, while the engine gets AdBlue technology to comply with the BS-VI emission norms.

Jeep is offering both models with cruise control and automatic start/stop. It is also offering an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, dual-zone climate control, its SelecTerrain AWD system, ESP, traction control, steering-mounted audio controls, and an electric parking brake.

The Longitude trim has a price tag of Rs 21.96 lakh, while the Limited Plus retails for Rs 24.99 lakh. This is considerably lesser than the Trailhawk’s price, which goes for Rs 26.80 lakh.