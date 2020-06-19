App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeep India to expand SelectedforYou second-hand car service in India

SelectedforYou by Jeep India allows a customers to trade in their car for a new or a certified Jeep Compass

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Since 2019, Jeep has been running the SelectedforYou pilot programme in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company has now confirmed plans for expanding the operation across India.

As part of the pilot project, the service was available at about 42 outlets across the three cities and the plan is now to expand to over 65 dealerships by August, 2020.

SelectedforYou by Jeep India allows a customers to trade in their car for a new or a certified Jeep Compass. The customer’s car can be of any brand while Compass owners looking to sell can get their SUV’s certified too.

The certification process involves a 125-point inspection, service records are verified and the car has to undergo rigorous road testing. For the customer, Jeep India is also willing to provide a three-year/60,000-km warranty on certified Jeep Compasses.

In India, Jeep’s line-up consists of the Compass, Cherokee and the Wrangler. The company is also working on a 7-seater Compass expected to be launched sometime in 2021.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 02:11 pm

tags #Auto #Jeep #Jeep Compass #Technology

