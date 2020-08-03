Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited edition goes on sale starting Rs 20.14 lakh

Jeep has started accepting bookings for a new limited-edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle. With only 250 units being made, the SUV is based on the mid-spec Longitude variant of the car.

While remaining mechanically unchanged, the Night Eagle will boast of some cosmetic changes. This obviously means blacked-out parts all around.

For starters, the SUV gets the Jeep seven-slat grille in gloss-black along with black accents on the lower front fascia. The badging is also all black and there is a new Night Eagle badge on the boot lid of the car. As for the interiors, black accents again, with black techno-leather upholstery. There are four paint options available – Brilliant Black, Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red and Vocal White.

Powering the Night Eagle will be the same options of a 162 PS 1.4-litre petrol and a 173 PS 2-litre diesel engine. Transmission on the petrol variant will be a 7-speed DCT while the diesel Compass gets a choice between a 9-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The features list, too, will remain the same as the one on the Longitude spec Compass. This includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry and go, cornering lamps, rear parking camera, electronic parking, hill-start assist and cruise control that will be available only on the automatic.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available at a starting price of Rs 20.14 lakh. The standard Longitude variant of the SUV will become available once again when production for the Night Eagle ends.