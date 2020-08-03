172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|jeep-compass-night-eagle-limited-edition-goes-on-sale-starting-rs-20-14-lakh-5639101.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited edition goes on sale starting Rs 20.14 lakh

While remaining mechanically unchanged, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle limited edition will boast of some cosmetic changes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jeep has started accepting bookings for a new limited-edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle. With only 250 units being made, the SUV is based on the mid-spec Longitude variant of the car.

While remaining mechanically unchanged, the Night Eagle will boast of some cosmetic changes. This obviously means blacked-out parts all around.

For starters, the SUV gets the Jeep seven-slat grille in gloss-black along with black accents on the lower front fascia. The badging is also all black and there is a new Night Eagle badge on the boot lid of the car. As for the interiors, black accents again, with black techno-leather upholstery. There are four paint options available – Brilliant Black, Magnesio Grey, Exotica Red and Vocal White.

Close

Powering the Night Eagle will be the same options of a 162 PS 1.4-litre petrol and a 173 PS 2-litre diesel engine. Transmission on the petrol variant will be a 7-speed DCT while the diesel Compass gets a choice between a 9-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The features list, too, will remain the same as the one on the Longitude spec Compass. This includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry and go, cornering lamps, rear parking camera, electronic parking, hill-start assist and cruise control that will be available only on the automatic.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available at a starting price of Rs 20.14 lakh. The standard Longitude variant of the SUV will become available once again when production for the Night Eagle ends.
First Published on Aug 3, 2020 03:53 pm

