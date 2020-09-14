172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|jbm-auto-bags-order-for-supply-of-116buses-from-delhi-integrated-multi-modal-transit-system-5835451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

JBM Auto bags order for supply of 116 buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System

Deliveries of the first batch of these buses shall start this month-end onwards, JBM Auto added.

JBM Auto on Monday said it has bagged an order for supply of 116 BS-VI compliant AC low floor CNG buses from the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

"JBM Auto Ltd has bagged the country’s first BS-VI complaint AC low floor CNG bus order for New Delhi from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS)," JBM Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the order. JBM Auto will be supplying 116 'CITYLIFE' BS-VI buses to operators which will be running under the DIMTS Cluster in New Delhi, the filing added.

Deliveries of the first batch of these buses shall start this month-end onwards, it added.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 11:14 am

