JBM Auto bags order for supply of 116 buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System

JBM Auto on Monday said it has bagged an order for supply of 116 BS-VI compliant AC low floor CNG buses from the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

"JBM Auto Ltd has bagged the country’s first BS-VI complaint AC low floor CNG bus order for New Delhi from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS)," JBM Auto said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the order. JBM Auto will be supplying 116 'CITYLIFE' BS-VI buses to operators which will be running under the DIMTS Cluster in New Delhi, the filing added.

Deliveries of the first batch of these buses shall start this month-end onwards, it added.