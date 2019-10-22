Jawa and Royal Enfield rival, Benelli Imperiale 400 launched in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

When it comes to classic motorcycles, we never really had a choice except for the Royal Enfield series. Then came Jawa and the Jawa 42, offering slightly more diversity. Now, Italian manufacturer Benelli has launched the Imperiale 400, a retro motorcycle that competes with the Royal Enfield and Jawa not only in looks but in price too.

Bookings for the bike had already started in the last week of September, but the model available at the moment is a BS-IV compliant bike. Given the April 2020 deadline for BS-IV, Benelli is likely to announce a BS-VI Imperiale pretty soon.

In terms of looks, the bike is truly retro. It gets the old-school round headlamp unit, along with round turn indicators, teardrop shaped tank, cantilevered rider's seat and mostly metal construction. The instrument cluster is a twin pod analogue unit with a small digital insert for more information. Handlebar is a flat chrome finished one and the wheels are wire-spoked 19-inch front and 18-inch rear contributing to the timeless classic design.

In terms of mechanics, the Imperiale 400 gets a 374cc SOHC single-cylinder engine churning out 21 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. Suspension is handled by conventional 41 mm telescopic front forks and a preload adjustable dual rear shock absorbers. Braking comes via a 300 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc in the back complete with dual channel ABS.