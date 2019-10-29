Jaguar unveils the Vision Gran Turismo, a car that can only be driven virtually

The automobile industry and the gaming industry share a close bond. New cars are launched and the video game world gets the car, so that those of us who can only afford the games can drive it around there. This was usually the trend: first car, then game.

However, there have been works that went the other way around, but did not necessarily translate into a real car.

Joining the ranks of Mercedes and Bugatti, Jaguar has designed the Vision Gran Turismo, an all-electric concept car for PlayStation 4 game: Gran Turismo Sport. This goes without saying that this being a concept it is unlikely we will see a real version of it, but we do get to drive it.

The design inspiration for the Vision comes from the company's C-type and D-type cars. The company, however, says that the Vision is a true "blue sky design". Now this translates to the sky is the limit in layman's terms and essentially meant that the designers at Jaguar did have to think about a lot of factors that go into real world planning.

Things such as physics, budgets or even ergonomics could be given a complete pass when designing this car. This has enabled Jaguar to create a car that is so fast and so low that it is almost impossible to imagine something like this in the real world yet.

The car takes Jaguars iconic long muzzle and short deck and makes it even more flowy. The cabin can only be accessed via a lift up roof that incorporates a single piece windscreen wrapped around the centre of the canopy. The lighting elements are thin strips of LED throughout and sharp lines and creases are almost negligent.

Mechanically, at least in the virtual world, the Vision will be powered by three electric motors producing 750 kW of power and 1,200 Nm of torque. The company said the car weighs just about 1,400 kg and can, in theory, propel itself from 0 to 100 km/h in under two seconds.

On the inside, the driver sits in a cockpit wrapped around him with a very futuristic console surrounding him including augmented reality side glass. The glass will help alert the driver to dangers and obstacles. The instrument cluster is a transparent glass displaying 3D information. The car also gets an artificial intelligence system called KITT-E (Knight Rider?).

Now, like we mentioned before, it is very unlikely this car will come into production, especially considering the fact that designers used the 'sky as the limit'. That being said, this was a design study and we can only hope that some of these designs actually trickle down into cars of the future, be it Jaguar or any other manufacturer.