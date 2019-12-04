Jaguar to launch updated XE sedan today - here's what we expect

Jaguar is set to launch the updated XE sedan today. The Tata Motors-owned British carmaker had facelifted the sedan in 2018 for the international market and had updated it with aesthetic as well as performance enhancements.

The new XE is lower and wider than its predecessor and features narrower, sharper headlamps. It also gets redesigned bumpers, along with a revised mesh grille and brand-new, 20-inch alloy wheels. However, the company could offer a downsized set of alloys for the Indian market, considering the condition of the roads.

It also gets two screens on the centre console, which represent the touchscreen infotainment system and the climate control status indicator.

It also gets a fully digital instrument cluster in place of the traditional dials. Jaguar has also updated the XE with a wireless charging pad in the front console, a driving mode selector and a ‘ClearSight’ internal rear-view mirror (IRVM). This IRVM is equipped with a wide-angle camera on the rear bumper and a frameless display, which gives the driver an unobstructed view of the back. The screen can be turned off to access the regular IRVM as well.

Though Jaguar is yet to confirm the car’s powertrain, it is expected that it will introduce the car’s 2-litre, supercharged Ingenium petrol engine option, which makes 300PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The company should also rework the car’s suspension over the international-spec model to help it handle the Indian road conditions better.