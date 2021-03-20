Jaguar Land Rover unveils air purification system that inhibits COVID-19 virus by almost 100%

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed a new purification system that is capable of inhibiting viruses and bacteria by up to 97 percent. Tests also indicate that the new system can inhibit the COVID-19 virus by almost 100 percent.

The air purification system is currently in its prototype phase and is expected to be put to use in most of its future cars. The system pairs traditional air conditioning and ventilation with the Panasonic Nanoe X device.

A two-hour lab test by Texcell has shown that Nanoe X manages to inhibit COVID-19 viruses by up to 99.995 percent. Tests run by JLR and Perfectus Biomed on the entire climate control system show that viruses and bacteria including COVID-19 are inhibited by up to 97 percent.

To give you an idea of how the system works, the Nanoe X tech uses electricity to create hydroxyl (OH) radicals. These chemicals are contained with nano-sized water droplets suspended in the air. Upon coming in contact with viruses or bacteria, the radicals deactivate them by disrupting their shells and genomes.

JLR research engineer Alexander Owen said, “Hydroxyl radicals are one of the most important natural oxidants in chemistry and have been helping to clean our atmosphere for millennia, removing pollutants and other harmful substances. The creation of this technology and our advanced research is the first step in deploying this scientific phenomenon within vehicle cabins of the future.”

“This technology is a great example of being able to harness the power of nature and puts Jaguar Land Rover right at the forefront of this cabin technology,” he added.

At the moment, there is no clarity on when the new system will come into the market or even which model will get the system first. The current Jaguar I-Pace EV and Range Rover Evoque, however, do utilise the Panasonic Nanoe X air purifiers, but the new system is expected to be at least 10 times more effective.