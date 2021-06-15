Jaguar Land Rover to start testing hydrogen fuel prototype vehicle later in 2021

A hydrogen fuel pump nozzle is pictured at a factory of German industrial gases maker Linde in Vienna (Representative Image)

Tata Motors’ owned luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will begin testing its hydrogen fuel-cell prototype vehicle model some time later this year, the company said on June 15.

The new prototype model is based on the Land Rover Defender vehicle and aims to expand the brand’s “zero-emission car options”.

Earlier this year, Tata Motor said its plans for JLR to be entirely electric by 2025, while Land Rover will launch six new “pure” electric models over the next five years.

As per a statement from JLR, “hydrogen fuel cells provide high energy density and rapid refuelling, and minimal loss of range in low temperatures, making the technology ideal for larger, longer-range vehicles, or those operated in hot or cold environments.”

It added that the hydrogen Land Rover Defender will “undergo tests to verify key attributes such as off-road capability and fuel consumption".

Notably, while hydrogen fuel cells provide better range than battery operated EVs, infrastructure for adoption of this technology is near negligible. Thus, even as the shift towards EV models has been universal, JLR is among the few fixing its possibilities on mass adoption of hydrogen fuel cells, where water is the only by-product.

Besides JLR, Germany’s BMW plans a limited series hydrogen fuel cell model SUV in 2022, Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) unveiled its Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car in December 2020, and Honda Motor Company (Japan) and Hyundai Motor (South Korea) have also developed fuel cell models.

(With inputs from Reuters)