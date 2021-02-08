MARKET NEWS

Jaguar Land Rover to launch electric SUV I-PACE in India next month

The company has already commenced bookings of the model in the country.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday said it will launch its all electric SUV I-PACE in India on March 9.

The company has already commenced bookings of the model in the country.

"After the fabulous response to the digital launch of the Land Rover Defender, we are excited about curating yet another digital experience for the launch of Jaguar I-PACE in India,” JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

This digital event will provide a peek into a future-facing urban metropolis that is practically designed from the perspective of a sustainable ecosystem, uses innovative technologies and supports efficient modes of mobility like electric vehicles, he added.

Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Jaguar I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

The company has tied up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions to customers of I-PACE.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #electric vehicles #Jaguar Land Rover #Technology
first published: Feb 8, 2021 02:12 pm

