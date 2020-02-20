Jaguar Land Rover to have e-version for each new vehicle from this year

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is likely to roll out an electric version of every new model it launches from this year onwards.

While the British brands are yet to launch fully electric versions of each model, the plan includes introducing partially electric variants such as mild hybrid and plug-in hybrids as well.

The luxury car company presently has one electric car - the Jaguar I-Pace, but plans are afoot to launch Land Rover’s first all-electric vehicle (EV), the Road Rover, by 2021, or earliest even by this year.

Coinciding with a shift to electric, in its vehicle building programme this year, JLR will make a pivotal shift from its six-vehicle platforms at present to just one platform - the modular longitudinal architecture (MLA) in 2020.

MLA accommodates a range of propulsion systems comprising conventional engines, hybrids and full battery-electric powertrains. It will wipe out the current generation of platforms such as D7a, D7u, D7e and PTA. The recently launched Discovery Sport in India and China is based on the PTA platform.

The first of the brands' around 13 models, built using the MLA, is believed to be the Range Rover, which will be launched later in the year.

Last year, JLR unveiled investment plans for production of its EVs in the UK, built at its Castle Bromwich plant in West Midlands. The company said it will make electric cars, electronic drive units and assemble batteries at the plant while refusing to disclose the investment required for this.

Jaguar’s flagship sedan XJ, which was available only with petrol and diesel engines since 1968, will be the first of the models to get an electric powerplant, the heart of the vehicle. This would likely happen in 2021.

"The flexible architecture of MLA will streamline engineering and manufacturing processes and increase commonality of components across our model range, with the aim of improving quality, reducing cost and increasing operational efficiency," the company stated in a report.

JLR had joined hands with German giant BMW to work on electronic drive units (EDU) which will be independently manufactured at each other’s factories.

The battery-electric model that JLR has, carries enough power to push the vehicle to 470 km on a single charge using a 90.2 kWh battery. The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by such a drive system.

The plug-in hybrid version seen on the Range Rover Sport provides drive range of 50 km from a 13.1 kWh battery. The vehicle can be switched back to an internal combustion engine for more power and range.

JLR also has mild hybrid variants where the energy is harvested during braking to assist the engine, boosting performance and increasing fuel economy by around 12 percent.