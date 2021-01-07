Jaguar Land Rover says first unit of its electric SUV 'I-PACE' has reached India

Source: Twitter/JaguarIndia

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said the first unit of its electric vehicle I-PACE has reached India.

The first unit of the all-electric performance SUV has landed in the country at JNPT near Mumbai, for extensive testing and validation across the country, the company said in a statement.

"The I-PACE marks a significant milestone in Jaguar Land Rover’s journey in India, as we gear up for an electrified future,” JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

The company had earlier said it is committed to providing a worry-free electric vehicle experience to its customers.

And for this, JLR has already tied up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions to customers of I-PACE.