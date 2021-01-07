MARKET NEWS

Jaguar Land Rover says first unit of its electric SUV 'I-PACE' has reached India

Equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, the I-PACE produces 294 kW and 696 Nm torque, helping it accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
Source: Twitter/JaguarIndia

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said the first unit of its electric vehicle I-PACE has reached India.

The first unit of the all-electric performance SUV has landed in the country at JNPT near Mumbai, for extensive testing and validation across the country, the company said in a statement.

"The I-PACE marks a significant milestone in Jaguar Land Rover’s journey in India, as we gear up for an electrified future,” JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

The company had earlier said it is committed to providing a worry-free electric vehicle experience to its customers.

And for this, JLR has already tied up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions to customers of I-PACE.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #Technology
first published: Jan 7, 2021 03:20 pm

