Jaguar Land Rover needs to cut costs: N Chandrasekaran at Tata Motors' AGM

Addressing concerns about the inadequate earnings of its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday stated that the luxury car maker will have to bring its costs down.

The company's profit from JLR declined nearly 11 percent on year to 1.13 billion pounds last year, as it felt the impact of weakened demand due to concerns surrounding diesel in Europe and UK. The business also lost operating leverage on account of slowing demand, higher investments in people and higher capital expenditure.

"Yes there is a cash flow issue. It is a good business but currently we have a more requirement of capex so we have to caliberate capex on one hand and on the other hand take the cost out so that we have higher operating cash flow. JLR is embarking upon a very cost cut plan so we need to cut costs. We are looking at every single way the company can be efficient," Chandrasekaran said at the company's 73rd annual general meeting.

During the recently concluded June quarter, Tata Motors slipped into the red for the first time in three years on a quarterly basis following a poor show by the two luxury brands. JLR's revenue from its biggest market China fell after the country changed the import tax structure, severely impacting margins. JLR's global sales last year grew by just 1.7 percent to 614,309 units.

Distraught shareholders raised concerns about the company not paying dividend for the second consecutive year. Chandrasekaran, however, said that the company is steadfastly implementing the Turnaround 2.0 plan, which is aimed at improving efficiencies across the verticles of JLR, commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

This year JLR has lined up capex of Pound 4.5 billion. Chandrasekaran mentioned that the investments have gone up in JLR operations because of a need to develop new technologies, including those in areas of electrification, and new emission norms. Currently, the business is spending more than it is earning, which has led to negative cash flows.

Despite recording a negative EBIT margin of 3.5 percent during the first quarter ended June, company officials are confident of meeting their yearly target of 4-7 percent.

Several shareholders spoke about the future of electric vehicles within Tata Motors and whether the company looks at them as a sustainable business model. Responding to the queries, Chandrasekaran said that Tata Motors is working on two new platforms and all of the future models will be based on the two platforms, which are flexible enough to accommodate electric drive.

"The two new platforms (Alfa and Omega) will have gasoline, diesel and electric capability," said Chandrasekaran.