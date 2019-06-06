App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover launches 2019 edition of Discovery at starting price of Rs 75.18 lakh

The model will be available in four variants powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on June 6 launched the 2019 edition of its Land Rover Discovery SUV in India with price starting from Rs 75.18 lakh.

The model will be available in four variants powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine, JLR India said in a statement.

JLR India President and MD Rohit Suri said the Discovery's capability and versatility have now been enhanced with the introduction of the high-powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price and the company believed it would enable the model to appeal to a wider customer base.

The 2019 edition offers features including electrically reclining seats, intelligent seat fold, four-zone climate control, powered third row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and adaptive cruise control, among others.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Jaguar Land Rover

