Jaguar Land Rover launches 2019 edition of Discovery at starting price of Rs 75.18 lakh

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on June 6 launched the 2019 edition of its Land Rover Discovery SUV in India with price starting from Rs 75.18 lakh.
The model will be available in four variants powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine, JLR India said in a statement.
JLR India President and MD Rohit Suri said the Discovery's capability and versatility have now been enhanced with the introduction of the high-powered Ingenium diesel variant at an attractive price and the company believed it would enable the model to appeal to a wider customer base.