you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover global sales dip 5.9% in 2019

In December, JLR reported 1.3 per cent increase in total retail sales at 52,814 units as compared to the year-ago period in 2018.

PTI
 
 
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on January 10 reported a 5.9 per cent decline in total retail sales at 5,57,706 units last year as compared with 2018. The sales of Jaguar brand were at 1,61,601 units during the month, down 10.6 per cent, while Land Rover sales witnessed a dip of 3.8 per cent during the year as compared with 2018, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

In December, JLR reported 1.3 per cent increase in total retail sales at 52,814 units as compared to the year-ago period in 2018.

The sales of Jaguar brand were at 13,372 units during the month, down 17.3 per cent from December 2018.

Close

Land Rover sales stood at 39,442 units, up 9.6 per cent from the same month last year, it added.

"2019 was a year of two halves for Jaguar Land Rover. Over the last six months, we saw a marked improvement in China, where intensive work with our retailers, combined with significant process and product improvements are starting to gain traction," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

Elsewhere, adverse market conditions continued to affect the industry but encouragingly in North America the company closed last year successfully with a new record year, he added.

In December, company's retail sales were boosted by China (up 26.3 per cent year-on-year), a sixth successive month of double-digit growth, Brautigam said.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors #Technology

