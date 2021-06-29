Jaguar Land Rover drives in updated Range Rover Sport SVR in India tagged at Rs 2.19 crore

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on June 29 launched an updated version of Range Rover Sport SVR in the country priced at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom).

The SUV comes with a five litre supercharged V8 petrol engine that delivers a power of 423 kW and torque of 700 Nm and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

"Range Rover SVR redefines and further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest, most powerful Land Rover ever produced. Designed, engineered and developed by JLR''s Special Vehicle Operations, the luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, UK.

Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR delivers more dynamic handling without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability.

The design of the vehicle ensures a controlled pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to provide exceptional turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 59.04 lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 65.30 lakh), Defender 110 (starting at Rs 83.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 91.27 lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 2.10 crore).

JLR sells its cars from 24 dealerships across the country.