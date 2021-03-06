English
Jaguar Land Rover cutting workforce in India

As per a company statement, the reduction in workforce is in line with the company’s ‘Reimagine’ strategy

Moneycontrol News
March 06, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
A JLR vehicle (Representative Image)

Tata-owned JLR or Jaguar Land Rover is cutting its workforce in India.

“Attempts are being made to find the right baseline cost for our workforce and JLR needs to reduce cost base to have a lean foundation. Reorganisation activity is taking place at every level,” the statement said.

JLR further said the company is reducing workforce “globally, as part of a rightsizing strategy.”
first published: Mar 6, 2021 12:18 pm

