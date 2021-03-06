Jaguar Land Rover cutting workforce in India

A JLR vehicle (Representative Image)

Tata-owned JLR or Jaguar Land Rover is cutting its workforce in India.

As per a company statement, the reduction in workforce is in line with the company's Reimagine strategy.

“Attempts are being made to find the right baseline cost for our workforce and JLR needs to reduce cost base to have a lean foundation. Reorganisation activity is taking place at every level,” the statement said.

JLR further said the company is reducing workforce “globally, as part of a rightsizing strategy.”