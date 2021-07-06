Jaguar Land Rover commences deliveries of new Range Rover Evoque

Thierry Bollore took over in September 2020 from Ralf Speth [Image: Reuters]

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday said it has commenced deliveries of new version of Range Rover Evoque in the country.

The updated Evoque comes with 2-litre petrol and diesel powertrains.

The 2-litre petrol engine delivers a power of 184 kW, while the 2-litre diesel engine generates 150 kW of power. The price of the model starts from Rs 64.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

"Range Rover Evoque has always turned heads with its unique, modernistic and smart design.

"With the introduction of new interior colorways and latest Land Rover technologies, the new Evoque''s style quotient is even more enhanced and the new Ingenium powertrains make it more powerful and efficient," JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The new Range Rover Evoque comes with new features such as 3D surround camera, cabin air ionisation with PM2.5 filter, wireless device charging with phone signal booster and new infotainment system.