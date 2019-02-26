App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Its Citroen not Peugeot to debut in India in 2021

The India project was announced as part of the 'Push to Pass' plan and launched at the beginning of 2017, with the signing of two joint venture agreement with the CK Birla Group

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

French car brand Citroen will replace Peugeot in India when the PSA Peugeot Citroen group debuts locally. Citroen is a relatively lesser known domestic brand than Peugeot.

During the presentation of FY18 financial result and the second phase of its strategic plan 'Push to Pass' for the period 2019-21, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing board, confirmed the Group's ambition to conquer new markets and announced that the Citroen brand has been chosen to enter the Indian market.

Citroen, which started operations in 1919 and was brought in the Peugeot Group fold in 1970s, is known for its compact cars, SUVs and vans.

The India project was announced as part of the 'Push to Pass' plan and launched at the beginning of 2017, with the signing of two joint venture agreement with the CK Birla Group.

related news

“The Group’s aim is to 'be Indian in India', to manufacture vehicles and power trains in Tamil Nadu and to bring state of the art technology for an eco-friendly new product range. Further detailed information will be provided at a later stage,” said a statement from PSA Peugeot Citroen.

“This project means to be fully integrated in India with a comprehensive eco-system including local production of vehicles and power trains, distribution of vehicles and services as well as procurement for the whole group. Today’s milestone represents a significant step to meet customers’ expectation in India soon,” said Emmanuel Delay, its Executive Vice President and Head of the India-Pacific region.

“We are very proud to launch Citroën in India, one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Building on the brand's success in Europe, with five consecutive years of growth, I am convinced that Citroën’s selling proposition of unique styling, eco-friendly and comfortable cars at the heart of the market has all the potential to satisfy Indian customers," said Linda Jackson, Citroën's Chief Executive Officer.

“Announcement of Citroën brand for our vehicle joint-venture in India, soon after the inauguration of the power train JV greenfield facility at Hosur in late 2018, is a major milestone for the long-term partnership of PSA Groupe and CK Birla Group. It is truly an exciting brand for the Indian consumers seeking international eco-friendly products designed for and Made in India with unique styling and comfort,” said CK Birla, Chairman CK Birla Group of Companies.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.