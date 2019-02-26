Its Citroen not Peugeot to debut in India in 2021

French car brand Citroen will replace Peugeot in India when the PSA Peugeot Citroen group debuts locally. Citroen is a relatively lesser known domestic brand than Peugeot.

During the presentation of FY18 financial result and the second phase of its strategic plan 'Push to Pass' for the period 2019-21, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing board, confirmed the Group's ambition to conquer new markets and announced that the Citroen brand has been chosen to enter the Indian market.

Citroen, which started operations in 1919 and was brought in the Peugeot Group fold in 1970s, is known for its compact cars, SUVs and vans.

The India project was announced as part of the 'Push to Pass' plan and launched at the beginning of 2017, with the signing of two joint venture agreement with the CK Birla Group.

“The Group’s aim is to 'be Indian in India', to manufacture vehicles and power trains in Tamil Nadu and to bring state of the art technology for an eco-friendly new product range. Further detailed information will be provided at a later stage,” said a statement from PSA Peugeot Citroen.

“This project means to be fully integrated in India with a comprehensive eco-system including local production of vehicles and power trains, distribution of vehicles and services as well as procurement for the whole group. Today’s milestone represents a significant step to meet customers’ expectation in India soon,” said Emmanuel Delay, its Executive Vice President and Head of the India-Pacific region.

“We are very proud to launch Citroën in India, one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Building on the brand's success in Europe, with five consecutive years of growth, I am convinced that Citroën’s selling proposition of unique styling, eco-friendly and comfortable cars at the heart of the market has all the potential to satisfy Indian customers," said Linda Jackson, Citroën's Chief Executive Officer.

“Announcement of Citroën brand for our vehicle joint-venture in India, soon after the inauguration of the power train JV greenfield facility at Hosur in late 2018, is a major milestone for the long-term partnership of PSA Groupe and CK Birla Group. It is truly an exciting brand for the Indian consumers seeking international eco-friendly products designed for and Made in India with unique styling and comfort,” said CK Birla, Chairman CK Birla Group of Companies.