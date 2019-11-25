Isuzu to stop production of BS-IV vehicles by December-end

With just over four months remaining for the BS-VI emission norms to kick in, Isuzu has announced that it is stopping production of BS-IV models.

In India, the Japanese automaker sells both commercial as well as passenger variants of the D-Max pickup trucks as well as the MU-X SUV.

The company also said that prices of the BS-VI versions will see a significant rise.

It is worth mentioning that all of Isuzu's vehicles are powered by diesel engines and upgrading them to newer emission norms is an entails a significant cost. Prices of the passenger D-Max V-Cross and the MU-X SUV are expected to go up by at least Rs 3-4 lakh while the commercial variants of the D-Max, the S-Cab and Regular Cab will see a hike of Rs 1-1.5 lakh.

In the press release by Isuzu, prospective buyers are urged to take advantage of the price ceiling and schemes on the BSIV vehicles before the production ends in late December.

Commenting on the issue, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, the Company spokesperson said: "As per the government announcement, BSIV vehicles purchased on or before 31 March 2020 will continue to run even after implementation of BSVI norms coming in force from April 2020. ISUZU would like to notify its new and existing customers about the price hike next year and urge its customers to make appropriate vehicle purchase decisions whilst availing scheme benefits that come with the range of ISUZU utility vehicles."