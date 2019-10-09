App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Isuzu teases 2020 D-Max: What has changed?

The video reveals that the D-Max has undergone many aesthetic changes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Isuzu is gearing up to launch the third generation of its flagship pickup truck, the D-Max. The Japanese automobile manufacturer recently released a video teasing the upcoming pickup truck that makes its Indian debut on October 19.

The video reveals that the D-Max has undergone many aesthetic changes. Among these is a new front end, with slimmer headlights and LED DRLs. It also gets a massive grille that fits between the edge of the hood and the bottom of the front end. The rear was also spotted with LED taillights, to update the pickup truck.

Though the video was just a teaser, the company also gave a glimpse of the updated interior. It was spotted with an updated centre console with AC vents. A new infotainment system, which could be updated with phone app connectivity, fits between the vents. Isuzu has also replaced the circular climate control console with toggle switches to control the air conditioning.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it can be expected that the updated D-Max will be offered with the same engine options, but with a different state of tune to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms. It is expected to be offered with a 1.9-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine and a 3-litre turbo-diesel motor. These engines could be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.

Isuzu will officially unveil the pickup on October 19 followed by a launch in 2020. Currently, the D-Max V-Cross has a price range of Rs 16.55 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected that the next generation will be priced higher than the current one.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Auto #D-Max V-Cross #Isuzu #Technology #trends

