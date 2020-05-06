Isuzu Motors India gets local authorities' nod to resume production at Andhra Pradesh plant

The company has received nod from the authorities of Chittoor district to recommence production at its plant in SriCity, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.
Utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday said it has received approvals from local authorities to resume operations at its plant in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh.
The company has received a nod from the authorities of Chittoor district to recommence production at its plant in SriCity, Isuzu Motors India said in a statement.
Stating that it has begun preparations to restart activities at the plant, the company said it aims to start the supply of vehicles at the earliest.
"It will co-ordinate with all component manufacturers to serve both domestic and export customers," Isuzu Motors India added.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365