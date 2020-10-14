172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|isuzu-motors-drives-in-bsvi-compliant-d-max-range-in-india-5962351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Isuzu Motors India drives in BSVI-compliant D-Max range in India

The company has also introduced a new variant D-Max Super Strong, with a 1,710 kg payload, to lead its commercial vehicle range.

PTI

Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday launched BSVI-compliant D-Max range in the country priced between Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 10.07 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The D-Max S-Cab trims are priced at Rs 9.82 lakh and Rs 10.07 lakh, while the D-Max Regular Cab range starts from Rs 7.84 lakh.

The company has also introduced a new variant D-Max Super Strong, with a 1,710 kg payload, to lead its commercial vehicle range.

Close

The model is priced at Rs 8.39 lakh. With its addition, the company now offers various trims in the D-Max range which cater to all kinds of business and professional requirements.

The refreshed D-Max range comes with 2.5 litre diesel powertrain and additional features like multi-information display.

"The Isuzu D-Max range has always struck a chord with our customers for being vehicles offering the perfect combination of space, strength and performance to steer ahead of the curve in business and in life,” Isuzu Motors India Managing Director Tsuguo Fukumura said in a statement.

The company has introduced various first-in-segment features in the vehicles including the variable geometry turbocharger, brake override system and sliding co-driver seat, he added.
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Isuzu Motors India #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.