Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pickup truck spied testing in India; no major updates save for a BS-VI engine

Ahead of an expected launch in April, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been spied testing again. It’s been a while since the BS-VI norms kicked in and the D-Max V-Cross has been out of commission since.

Isuzu has been rather slow in rolling out its BS-VI vehicles and the latest in the line-up is private passenger pickup truck, the D-Max V-Cross. So far only the commercial vehicles have been on sale.

The D-Max was recently spotted with fairly minimal camouflage giving us an insight into what we could be getting. What we do know is that the facelifted D-Max V-Cross available internationally still doesn’t make it to the Indian market. The recent facelift however does give us a few updates even though they are just cosmetic in nature.

The new pickup will get a fairly healthy dose of chrome on the grilles, fog lamp surrounds and door handles. On the inside, the cabin remains largely unchanged. You still get a touchscreen infotainment system, an MID for the instrument cluster, dual airbags, steering mounted controls and a blacked out interior theme.

What we don’t see in the BS-VI V-Cross is cruise control, something that was present in the BS-IV model, which seems odd. There should be other tech and safety features on offer such as dual front airbags, traction control, ESP, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

In its BS-IV forms, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was priced in the range of Rs 16.54 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. There may be a hike over these figures, but it shouldn’t be too much. In India, the V-Cross doesn’t have any direct rivals.