Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander teased; rumoured to launch on May 8

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is almost here along with a new entry-level pickp truck

It is an open secret that the new D-Max V-Cross is coming to India soon, but that isn’t the only news. Isuzu has also teased the arrival of the base-spec Hi-Lander and rumours have given us a launch date as well.

According to auto forum, TeamBHP’s sources, the V-Cross and Hi-Lander are set to be launched on May 8. That’s not too far away now and while confirmation still remains, we, at least, know most of the details already thanks to leaked documents.

Starting with the D-Max V-Cross first, leaked documents suggest, the pickup truck will be available in two trims – Z and Z Prestige. Both will get the same 1.9-litre turbo-charged diesel engine capable of 161 bhp of power and 360 Nm of torque and which will then be paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The difference is the drive system – the Z will be a 4x2 drive system while the Z Prestige will get a shift-on-the-fly 4X4 system. Everything else from tech to cabin luxuries will be the same on both variants.

The Hi-Lander, on the other hand, is a slightly premium version of the commercial D-Max S-Cab that is used for commercial purposes. The Hi-Lander will obviously be available for private customer purchase as the new entry-level D-Max. It will feature slightly higher ground clearance, steel wheels and the speed limiter, too, will be removed.