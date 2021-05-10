Isuzu D-Max range finally re-launched in India starting at Rs 16.98 lakh

The Isuzu D-Max range is now available in three variants.

Isuzu has brought back the D-Max V-Cross truck variant starting at Rs 16.98 lakh. The pickup truck was taken off the shelves in April 2020 when the BS-VI norms kicked in.

The D-Max V-Cross has already been refreshed internationally with a facelift. In India, however, the company has brought back the older model with only upgraded engines. There is, however, a new entry-level to the V-Cross called the Hi-Lander.

The D-Max range is available in a total of three variants – Hi-Lander, V-Cross Z and Z Prestige. All three variants are powered by the same 1.9-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces more power and torque at 163 hp and 360 Nm respectively. The Hi-Lander however is only offered with a two-wheel-drive system and a 6-speed manual gearbox. The V-Crosses on the other hand get a 4X4 system complete with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

As the entry-level D-Max, the Hi-Lander also sports limited creature features. For safety, it gets dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts. On the features side, 16-inch wheels, 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, MID insert for the instrument cluster and a manual AC and rear AC vents.

The Z and Z prestige get additional luxuries like auto-levelling LED projector headlamps, 7-inch infotainment system, steering mounted controls, 8-speaker sound system and auto cruise control.

The Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander is priced at Rs 16.98 lakh whereas the V-Cross Z and Z Prestige are priced starting at Rs 19.98 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh respectively.