you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab scheduled for October 14 launch

The D-Max and S-Cab were powered by a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine good for 78 PS of power and 176 Nm of torque. The new trucks are expected to have similar performance numbers.

Moneycontrol News

Isuzu is all ready to finally launch the D-Max and S-Cab pickup trucks in India on October 14. The BS-VI norms kicked in, in April, this year, but the COVID-119 pandemic delayed the launch of Isuzu’s trucks.

The latest D-Max, in addition to an upgraded engine, is the new gen V-Cross which went on sale internationally but never really made to India shores and Isuzu is still silent about its arrival so far. The image, however, shows that the two trucks, both commercial variants will feature the same styling as the latest V-Cross.

Close

On the flip side, it doesn’t seem long that Isuzu will also launch the new-gen V-Cross as well. However, there are reports that suggest Isuzu is testing the old-gen V-Cross with a BS-VI upgraded engine so there is a good chance the both generations will be sold side by side.

As for pricing, we don’t know anything yet, but we could expect a slight rise in prices considering the upgrades. There are also hopes that Isuzu might bring the new 1.9-litre engine to the commercial variants.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #Auto #Isuzu #Isuzu D-MAX #Isuzu S-Cab #Technology

