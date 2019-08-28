Is Suzuki revamping the legendary Hayabusa?

Since its debut in 1999, Suzuki’s flagship supersport motorcycle Hayabusa has garnered worldwide attention and acclaim. However, due to emission norms getting more stringent by the year, the sale of the Hayabusa was limited to certain countries including India. Recently, patent images of a new Hayabusa were leaked which indicate the revival of the legend.

The leaked images indicate that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has reworked the bike’s gearbox. It retains its conventional manual gearbox, but its casing seems different. The engine head, frame, and underpinnings though, seem to be unchanged.

Though it is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated that the motorcycle will have a bigger displacement engine, which directly translates to an increase in power. Currently, the motorcycle is equipped with a 1,340cc, inline 4-cylinder engine which makes 197 PS of maximum power and 154 Nm of peak torque. Considering the engine could be upsized, it is safe to assume that the maximum power output could cross 200 horses.