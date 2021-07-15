India’s largest public EV charging station set up in Navi Mumbai

Image: Shutterstock

The Magenta Group has just inaugurated India’s largest public EV charging station in Mumbai.

The Magenta Group’s charging facility is located in Navi Mumbai and is open to the public 24x7. Out of the 21 operational EV chargers, 4 are 15 to 50kW DC fast chargers. These are said to be capable of charging EVs from 0 to 100 percent in just 45 minutes.

The rest of the chargers are 3.5-7.5kW AC chargers and parking bays have been provided for customers to be able to leave their vehicles overnight.

Additionally, Magenta Group has said that the station is capable of catering to all two-wheelers, three-wheelers as well as four-wheelers. Customers will be able to access the chargers via the ChargeGrid mobile app. Using the app, customers will be able to remotely monitor the station as well as access an automated payment gateway.

For backup power, the station gets a diesel generator and solar panels on the roof that provide up to 40kW of power.

The new charging station comes as a step in the group’s plan to install 4,000 facilities by March, next year. The company has only recently closed the first round of Series-A funding.

Out of the 4,000 stations, 1,000 facilities are being set up in collaboration with HPCL.